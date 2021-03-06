Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Grows By 34.5%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 28th total of 959,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 904,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -518.91.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

