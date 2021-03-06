Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Increases By 35.8%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 28th total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

