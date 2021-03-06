Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 42.6%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.