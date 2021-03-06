Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Expands By 42.6%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.28. adidas has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.33, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

