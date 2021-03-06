Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Declines By 23.1%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 448,700 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 608,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Allied Healthcare Products news, CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $39,519.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,727 shares of company stock worth $136,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Allied Healthcare Products from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.