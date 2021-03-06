Short Interest in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Declines By 23.7%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. 1,557,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,659. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.