Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Increases By 37.2%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMHC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMHC. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 118.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,038,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 562,480 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

