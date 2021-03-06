Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Increases By 37.2%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMHC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.
About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.
