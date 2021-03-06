Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Rises By 39.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.5 days.

AGPPF opened at $136.25 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $136.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

