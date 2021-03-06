Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Rises By 42.8%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 851,100 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 28th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of AVY opened at $177.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
