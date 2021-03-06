Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Rises By 42.8%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 851,100 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 28th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AVY opened at $177.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

