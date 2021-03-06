Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Drops By 21.7%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 765,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 223,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.