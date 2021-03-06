Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Declines By 24.7%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
BBQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787. BBQ has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.86.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.
