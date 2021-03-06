Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Declines By 24.7%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

BBQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787. BBQ has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

