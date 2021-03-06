Short Interest in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Declines By 24.8%

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $26.79. 38,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91. Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

