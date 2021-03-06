Short Interest in Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Rises By 100.0%

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Bitcoin Group stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Bitcoin Group has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $69.50.
About Bitcoin Group
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.