Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Expands By 41.5%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE:BNY opened at $15.43 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
