Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Expands By 41.5%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:BNY opened at $15.43 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 104,342 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

