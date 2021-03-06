Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Drops By 26.4%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,878,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $993,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 59,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,047. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

