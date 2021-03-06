Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Drops By 21.6%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the January 28th total of 124,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. 24,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

