Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Grows By 48.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 28th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 99,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,459. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

