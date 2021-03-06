Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Drops By 23.7%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 77,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,940. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 369,966 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

