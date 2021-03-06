Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Drops By 23.7%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of CPLP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 77,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,940. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 369,966 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
