Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Declines By 20.4%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $847,200. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

