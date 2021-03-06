Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Expands By 35.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMOS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $973.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

