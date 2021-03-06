Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Increases By 33.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317. CHS has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.