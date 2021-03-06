Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Declines By 20.4%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 119,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $14,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 334,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

