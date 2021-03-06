Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Rises By 100.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEFC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

