Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Grows By 32.8%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMTS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,470. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.79. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.