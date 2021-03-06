Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Decreases By 23.1%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

