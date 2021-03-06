Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Drops By 20.2%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

