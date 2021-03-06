Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expands By 44.3%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 28th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ETN stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

