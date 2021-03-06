Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expands By 44.3%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 28th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ETN stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
