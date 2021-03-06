Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Increases By 43.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EIM opened at $13.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 127.1% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 41,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

