Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Increases By 43.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EIM opened at $13.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.70.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
