Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Decreases By 20.4%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 848,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.