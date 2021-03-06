Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Expands By 40.6%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 199,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.