Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Rises By 98.2%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the January 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FCAL opened at $53.94 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

