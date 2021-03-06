Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Drops By 24.5%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. 50,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $38.62.

