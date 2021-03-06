Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Increases By 36.7%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

FGM stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

