Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declines By 25.7%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 28th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSD remained flat at $$14.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

