Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Rises By 65.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. 44,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,046. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

