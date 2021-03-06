Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Decreases By 29.6%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 198,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

