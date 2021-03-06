Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Decreases By 29.6%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 198,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.29.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
