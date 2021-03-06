Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Expands By 43.8%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FID stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 450,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

