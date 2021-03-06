Short Interest in Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Decreases By 21.1%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,892,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 28th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,638,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Frontier Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 678,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,795. Frontier Communications has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

