Short Interest in Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Decreases By 21.1%

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,892,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 28th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,638,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Frontier Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 678,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,795. Frontier Communications has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.