Short Interest in Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) Rises By 33.3%

Gcp Student Living Plc (OTCMKTS:GCPSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gcp Student Living stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Friday. Gcp Student Living has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Gcp Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gcp Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.