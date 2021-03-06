Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Rises By 33.7%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the January 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE GD traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.52. 1,188,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

