Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Rises By 34.8%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GEL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

