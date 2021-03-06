Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreases By 22.7%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 28th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $3,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,874. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

