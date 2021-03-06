Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Grows By 63.9%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 793,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a P/E ratio of -162.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.