Short Interest in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Increases By 40.5%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gridsum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gridsum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its position in Gridsum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 1,029,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSUM opened at $1.86 on Friday. Gridsum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.