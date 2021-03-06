Short Interest in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Increases By 40.5%

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the January 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gridsum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gridsum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its position in Gridsum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 1,029,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSUM opened at $1.86 on Friday. Gridsum has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

