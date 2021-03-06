Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Increases By 65.9%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 4,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.