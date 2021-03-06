Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Increases By 65.9%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 4,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

