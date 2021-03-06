Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Increases By 37.6%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the January 28th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HXPLF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.