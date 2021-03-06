Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Expands By 100.0%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Holiday Island stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Holiday Island has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

