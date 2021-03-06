Short Interest in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Rises By 42.7%

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 989,700 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 28th total of 693,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $180.71 on Friday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

