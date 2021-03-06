Short Interest in Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Decreases By 21.2%

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HYBE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245,248. Hybrid Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Hybrid Energy alerts:

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hybrid Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hybrid Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.