Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Declines By 21.1%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 28th total of 35,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 36,782,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,238,418. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $681.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter worth $249,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter worth $2,673,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

