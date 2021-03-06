Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Increases By 42.9%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Imperial Logistics stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Imperial Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Get Imperial Logistics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.